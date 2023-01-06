Indiecast Makes Their Indie Rock Predictions For 2023

Now that the new year has kicked off and people on Twitter are voting for which trends are going to be “in” and “out” this year, Indiecast returns to share their predictions about the state of indie music in 2023. Will Sky Ferreira finally release Masochism this year? Who is the next artist to work with Jack Antonoff? Find out Steve Hyden and Ian Cohen’s predictions in the latest Indiecast episode.

Of course, Steve and Ian had to start the episode off by recapping all the music news they missed over the holidays. Sorry to any listeners who thought “talk less about Matty Healy” was on their 2023 resolutions because a video of The 1975 singer hanging out with Phish’s Trey Anastasio dominated social media a few weeks ago, so it of course needs to be discussed. Some other noteworthy news items include Courtney Love talking sh*t about Kurt Cobain in a podcast interview, Bob Dylan admitting he’s seen Metallica twice, and new music by Mac Demarco and The Hold Steady.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian gives a shout out to Detroit band Fireworks, who just dropped the album Higher Lonely Power. Steve tells listeners to check out rising country star Zach Bryan’s latest live album, titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, which was recorded at Red Rocks in Colorado.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 120 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.