Indiecast sure does have a lot of favorite artists, but what’s the most Indiecast band? It very well may be Gang Of Youths, an Australian group who have garnered a massive US following in recent years. Their new album Angel In Real Time is already an album of the year contender for Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen, who share their thoughts about the “real achievement” of an LP on the latest episode.

Other than Gang Of Youth’s new album, there’s a lot that happened in music this week. Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series featured a hilarious (and sadly untrue) bit about some beef between Mötley Crüe and Third Eye Blind and Tool announced a box set reissue of their Fear Inoculum. The catch? It costs $810 after tax. It’s a steep price, but one that’s surely affordable for the overlap of Tool fans and crypto fanatics.

Of course, Indiecast would be remiss if they didn’t dive into some of the drama surrounding Kanye West. The rapper’s recently released Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs shows a mix of humility and grandiosity in his early career. The film arrives at a time when Ye’s already making headlines for pestering his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over social media and talking about dropping his next album Donda 2 exclusively on his handheld stem player.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shows love to UK post-rock eight-piece group Caroline, who are vaguely associated with Black Midi. Their music has shifted from an emo-adjacent sound in 2020 to more ’90s-inspired post-rock. Steven shouts-out the Dublin all-women band Pillow Queens, who recently announced their sophomore album Leave The Light On.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 78 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com

Gang Of Youths is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.