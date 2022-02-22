Days ahead of the release of their third studio album Angel In Realtime, Gang Of Youths have released a new cut from the album called “Spirit Boy.” On “Spirit Boy,” lead singer David Le’aupepe remembers his father as he walks through London.

The song “was inspired by a death, a God, a Rōngoa, a long walk along the regents canal, and then some sh*t dave saw on the telly,” according to a tweet from the band.

“Spirit Boy” opens with a kick drum intro before transitioning into a symphony infused with guitar strums, piano notes, and a mix of strings near the end. “The gigs were overlong, and most of them mundane / And the weather climbed to 20-something centigrade” Le’aupepe remarks, before mentioning, “I’ve never been in London this time of year / It’s nice / But I couldn’t wait to slowly disappear.”

Gang Of Youths first announced Angel In Realtime last November, nothing the album is about Le’aupepe’s father and “everything he left behind” after he died in Sydney in August 2018.

Listen to “Spirit Boy” above.

Angel In Realtime is out 2/25 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

