Kanye West may very well be hoping to reconcile with Kim Kardashian but his soon-to-be ex-wife’s latest appeal to the court strikes the odds of that happening down from “highly unlikely” to “probably impossible.” Rolling Stone reports that on Wednesday, Kardashian filed a request to have their divorce expedited, citing Kanye’s social media antics over the past few weeks and cutting down his insistence on delaying finalizing the divorce to protect his assets.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the statement reads. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting out a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

She also says that his claims that he needs to protect his assets lack “a scintilla of evidence,” and that their finances are safely separate. Her lawyers added, “No additional conditions are necessary to ‘protect Mr. West’s property interests because there is nothing to protect. There is no community property. There are no jointly titled assets. Ms. Kardashian’s assets, all titled in her name or in the name of her revocable and irrevocable trusts and entities, are her separate property, as agreed by the parties in their prenuptial agreement. The same is true for Mr. West’s assets. Mr. West does not deny any of this in his responsive papers.”

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kim’s statement concludes. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”