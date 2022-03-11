indiecast Deftones Foxing Kendrick Lamar
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
Indie

Indiecast Answers Listener Questions And Names The Top Three Worst Songs Of All-Time

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

Spring is already around the corner and the music industry is gearing up for a new season of releases. Indiecast hosts Steven and Ian have spent the first few months of 2022 sharing their music takes, but it’s now time to hear what listeners have to say.

This week, Indiecast takes some time off of reviewing albums to read some listener mail and answer burning questions. Steven and Ian kick things off by giving advice on how music nerds can respectfully discuss albums without becoming overbearing. Then, they discuss their opinions on the best album-closing tracks and share their picks for the top three worst songs of all-time (spoiler alert: Smash Mouth gets an honorable mention).

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up Karate, a band who is booked for this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival and seem like the perfect fit for an Indiecast Venn diagram. Steven gives a shout-out to Goose, who he just called the “next great American jam band” in a recent feature.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 80 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×