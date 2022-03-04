Indiecast Reviews Band Of Horses’ First Album In Six Years

What do Band Of Horses have in common with The Strokes and Interpol? Their first album was mostly considered to be an instant classic, though their second album was arguably better. Band Of Horses may have dominated much of indie music discourse in the mid-aughts, but they’re now making a triumphant return with their first album in six years, Things Are Great. Hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their thoughts about the band’s comeback on this week’s Indiecast episode.

Along with reviewing new music, Steven and Ian talked about this biggest news in music this week: Bandcamp was purchased by Epic Games, a tech game company which owns popular video games like Fortnite. Twitter, of course, lit up with jokes about the acquisition while others wondered if it will fundamentally change how Bandcamp compensates artists more than any other music service. On top of the Bandcamp news, this week saw some artists beefing with their stans. Mitski denounced concertgoers who film her entire performance while Charli XCX came at a fan who accused her of going through a “midlife crisis.”

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian gives a shout out to Boston hardcore punk band Vein.fm, whose new album This World Is Going To Ruin You drops this week. Meanwhile, Steven reminds Indiecast listeners that Sonic Youth’s In/Out/In compilation comes out next week, which features a mix of low-key and noisy tracks.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 79 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here.

