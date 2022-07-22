Indiecast Inducts Four More Albums Into The Indiecast Hall Of Fame

When legendary musicians are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, they get a classy trophy, a star-studded ceremony, and honors at the official museum. But the Indiecast Hall Of Fame inductees get something even better: bragging rights. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen induct albums into Indiecast HOF in three categories: ’90s, ’00s, and 2010s.

The indie news front was fairly quiet this week, other than popular podcasting and TV duo Desus And Mero announcing they’re parting ways after what seemed to be tension and animosity. It now leaves Indiecast as the only pop culture podcasting duo left in the universe. Steven and Ian also share their thoughts about The Wonder Years’ new music and dedicated fan base.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian gives props to Pool Kids, a Florida-based band that sounds like Paramore if Hayley Williams was obsessed with listening to Rush. Steven endorses the new album by John Moreland, whose ninth album Birds In The Ceiling is out now.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 98 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.