Indiecast Inducts Four Albums Into Their Hall Of Fame

Gang Of Youths was recently named one of the most Indiecast bands, but what other musicians fit nicely in with the Indiecast brand? Since the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was in the news this week thanks to Dolly Parton, Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen decide to induct four albums into the Indiecast Hall Of Fame.

Steven and Ian also discuss some of the biggest news in indie music this week, which this time had to do with a somewhat imaginary feud between Japanese Breakfast and Machine Gun Kelly. After MGK shared his upcoming album cover, many Japanese Breakfast fans pointed out its similarities to Jubilee‘s artwork. But that begs the questions: Does MGK even know what a persimmon is? And, more importantly, has he ever heard a Japanese Breakfast song?

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian talks Oso Oso surprise-releasing their fourth studio album. Steven discusses his recent Uproxx interview with Destroyer’s Dan Bejar ahead of next week’s new album.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 81 on Spotify below.