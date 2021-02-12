After a week of banter about Phoebe Bridgers smashing her guitar on SNL and the discourse that inevitably surrounds the annual announcement of nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Ian Cohen and Steven Hyden are spending this week’s episode of Indiecast reflecting on a simpler moment in indie history. The so-called indie R&B scene of the early 2010’s spawned some of the biggest artists of today, including The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, and James Blake.

At the same time, Beyonce and Jay-Z were going to see both Coldplay and Grizzly Bear live, and Kanye was collaborating with Bon Iver. With James Blake’s debut album turning ten and The Weeknd playing the Super Bowl halftime show, now is as fitting a time as ever to reminisce on an era ripe with musical collaboration and exciting releases that remain part of the conversation nearly a decade later.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen has been enjoying For Your Health’s debut album In Spite Of, while Hyden can’t get enough of the Ryley Walker and Kikagaku Moyo collabroative album, Deep Fried Grandeur.

