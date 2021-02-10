Every year the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inducts a new class of legendary musicians into its ranks, and every year fans love to fight over who has been left off, who doesn’t deserve the honor, and anything else they can squabble about. Well, this year a lot of people are going to be very happy right off the bat, because the legendary R&B and hip-hop star Mary J. Blige is first on the list when it comes to honorees who deserved this recognition a long time ago.

Should they maybe change the name to Music Hall Of Fame instead of Rock and Roll? Well, maybe… but the point is, the artists who had the most impact on culture are getting their due. Especially women, Black women, and forces in the world of hip-hop. Other notable nominees include Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, Fela Kuti, Tina Turner, and newly-minted Twitter presence Dionne Warwick. Check out the full list below:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against The Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Now let’s just hope these legends make it from nominee to final pick. The inductees will be announced in May of this year. One other tidbit — this year fans will get to vote on artists they think should join the Hall Of Fame. Starting today and running until April 30, 2021, fans can vote online or in-person at the museum itself for musicians they think deserve to be inducted. The top five fan-voted artists will be tallied along with other ballots selecting the inductees. So who else is writing in Beyonce?

Check out more info on how to vote here.