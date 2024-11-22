Indiecast On The New Father John Misty Album

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode with some shocking news: It looks like Steven is going to win the Fantasy Albums Draft this quarter! Big help comes courtesy of new albums out today from Michael Kiwanuka and Kim Deal of the Breeders, which have been very well reviewed. Then the guys talk about candidates for “Album Of The Year” according to critical consensus, including Charli XCX’s Brat, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, MJ Lenderman’s Manning Fireworks, and Cindy Lee’s Diamond Jubilee. Then they dive into the new album from Father John Misty, Mahashmashana, and how it compares to his previous records.

In the mailbag, the guys address one of their all-time best questions: Who is the most “dudes rock” quarterback of all time?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the Philly indie band 22° Halo while Steven stumps for the cult singer-songwriter Lee Baggett.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 216 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.