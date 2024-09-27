Indiecast On Good Songs With Bad Lyrics And The Sad State Of Festivals

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode with the first ever “Furnace-cast” about the current state of Steven’s heating and cooling units at his house. Both were being installed during this episode, which might have resulted in some post-punk-style background noise. What’s more indie rock than that? After a quick Sportscast about the latest from Steven’s Green Bay Packers and Ian’s Philadelphia Eagles, they hold their Fantasy Albums Draft for Q4. Will Steven finally win one of these? Probably not! But who knows?

Then the guys delve into the mailbag to answer some quality emails. Topics include the sad state of music festivals in 2024, the relative quality of music put out in 2014, and whether it’s possible to have a good song with good music and bad lyrics (yes!) or bad music and good lyrics (maybe?).

In Recommendation Corner, Ian stumps for a divorce record by Adeline Hotel and Steven goes for the latest from bluegrass phenom Billy Strings.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 208 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com