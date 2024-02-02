Indiecast Talks About The Grammys And The ‘We Are The World’ Doc

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode by discussing the recent story about Talking Heads being offered $80 million to reunite for some festival gigs… and turning it down. Do they really hate each other that much? Or do they accept that you can’t perform Stop Making Sense-style magic in your 70s? The guys also apologize to the city of San Francisco for some recent sports-related slander and check in on Ian’s Fantasy Album team.

After that, they look ahead to the Grammys this weekend and make some predictions. Does Boygenius have a shot as a dark-horse pick? Which fanbase will be the angriest the following morning? Does any of this matter? They also talk about The Greatest Night In Pop, the very entertaining new documentary about the 1985 all-star single “We Are The World” that premiered on Netflix this week. Could such a song ever happen in 2024?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes to bat for the Norwegian emo band Flight Mode while Steven talks about the Philly “patio rock” band Memorytown.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 174 here