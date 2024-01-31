It’s festival season. Which means some of your favorite bands are gearing up for epic reunions. Fans of No Doubt can look forward to a special reunion of the band’s classic line-up at Coachella 2024 in April. While this season is a magical time for music, not even the magic of money could get a certain band back together. Today (January 30), Billboard reported that Talking Heads were reportedly in talks to reunite at Coachella, and several other festivals this year.

This tidbit of information reportedly came from festival curator and Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett, who had traveled to the Toronto International Film Festival last year for the 40th anniversary of the band’s concert film, Stop Making Sense. Tollett told Billboard that while he was interested in booking Talking Heads for Coachella, he “sensed there were no shows happening, so [he] didn’t make an offer.” Though, sources familiar with the festival say the band could’ve earned $10 million from a headlining appearance.

According to the publication, Live Nation also reportedly “told the Talking Heads it was willing to pay the band $80 million to headline six to eight festival gigs and headlining slots, sources close to the group say. The Talking Heads ultimately rejected that offer as well.”

At the time of writing, neither Live Nation nor Talking Heads have commented on the matter.