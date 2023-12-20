Boygenius had quite an incredible year. In March, the supergroup — comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — released their debut album, The Record, which has earned them seven Grammy nominations (and the top spot of the 2023 Uproxx Music Critics’ poll). In October, the band shared an EP called The Rest, which featured four additional songs.

With such a promising era under their belt, fans are already anticipating the follow-up to The Record. However, it doesn’t look like it will arrive anytime soon.

In an interview with NME, Baker said that The Record, which came nearly five years after the release of their self-titled debut EP, was a natural effort, and the ladies aren’t feeling pressure to immediately put out a sequel to the album.

“I like it being a surprise,” Baker said. “I like having this band be something that, because it’s more ephemeral or whatever, it’s not concretely tied to one of us or a person we have to live in every day. It’s something we can revisit when we feel motivated to, or it’s a place we can retreat to I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”

