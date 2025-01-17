Indiecast Discuss New Music From Lucy Dacus And Rilo Kiley’s Reunion

Steven and Ian open with a discussion of the recent Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man, in which the British singer is portrayed by a CGI monkey. Shockingly, the movie didn’t catch on at the box office. They also do a quick Sportscast on the Eagles beating the Packers, and an even quicker Politics-cast on the upcoming inauguration. Then, finally, they get down to talking about music, touching on the new Lucy Dacus album announcement, the Rilo Kiley reunion, and the re-release of the classic rock documentary Dig!.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the “nu-blog rock” band Lots Of Hands and Steven stumps for the singer-songwriter Todd Snider.

