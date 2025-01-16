A new Lucy Dacus era is upon us. After tending to Boygenius matters, Dacus has a new solo album, Forever Is A Feeling, on the way. She announced the project yesterday, and later that day, she gave one of the two new singles, “Ankles,” its live debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It was an artistic affair: Dacus, wearing the same opulent red dress from the song’s video, performed in front of a golden frame and was even accompanied by a string section.

Fallon himself even got in on the fun, not during the performance itself, but by posing with Dacus for a fantastic photo off stage.

Dacus previously said of the album, “I got kicked in the head with emotions. Falling in love, falling out of love. […] You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life. […] You can’t actually capture forever, but I think we feel forever in moments. I don’t know how much time I’ve spent in forever, but I know I’ve visited.”

Watch Dacus’ Tonight Show performance of Forever Is A Feeling single “Ankles” above.

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.