Robbie Williams‘ off-the-wall biopic Better Man might not be doing especially well stateside — a symptom of Williams’ relative anonymity in the US — but a pair of those few fans he has in America got a real treat at a recent screening of the unusual film in New York City. During a Q&A event, a fan asked Williams to officiate his wedding and the leopard-print coat clad, Slurpee-slurping star said “yes.”

Tweets from the event (as collected by Stereogum) provided photos and video of the surprise ceremony, noting that Williams is actually an ordained minister, so if the paperwork is in order, that marriage is likely to be more solid than some others come the next session of the Supreme Court (sorry to remind you that we live in a dumpster fire of a country that hates anyone who isn’t white, straight, or a dude).

Meanwhile, Williams continues to tread a rough road otherwise in this fair confederation of squabbling governments. The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences removed Williams’ song “Forbidden Road” from the shortlist for the Academy Awards this year, where it would have been nominated for Best Original Song. The reasoning? It “incorporates material from an existing song that was not written,” making it technically ineligible for the award, despite other shows like the Golden Globes allowing it. Poor Robbie; I guess he’ll have to console himself with the mountains of money he’s made from his otherwise ludicrously successful music career, what with the world not revolving around us Yanks. Congrats to the happy couple.