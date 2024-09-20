Indiecast On Bright Eyes And New Father John Misty

Steven and Ian begin today’s episode by reacting to the recent Sean “Diddy” Combs news, and speculate on whether Get Him To The Greek is the most cancelable movie of all time. From there, they talk about the Father John Misty album announcement, and muse about the Pure Comedy album cycle. Steven then brings up Ian’s great recent profile of Japandroids, which digs deep into the personal backstory of the band ahead of their farewell album.

They also talk about Bright Eyes upon the release of their album, Five Dice, All Threes, and some troubling viral concert moments. Speaking of viral concert moments, the guys also dig into the recent reunion craziness involving Jane’s Addiction and The Smiths.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the New Zealand emo band Yon Loader and Steven stumps for the latest from Nilüfer Yanya.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 207 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.