Indiecast On Chappell Roan And The Worst Song Ever Written

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode with a quick Politics-cast about Tim Walz, the VP candidate whose life resembles a middle-aged man’s version of a Hold Steady song. From there, they discuss a range of not-quite-indie topics — the retirement of Aerosmith from the road, the explosion of Chappell Roan, and whether John Mayer’s “Daughters” is the worst song ever written (as suggested by St. Vincent).

In the mailbag, a reader asks for advice on which upcoming show he should see, and the guys instead end up talking about the ethics of selling a birthday present bought by your wife.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from Parannoul and Steven reps the new album by Oso Oso.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 201 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com