Indiecast On The End Of Black Midi And The Rise Of Wishy

Steven and Ian begin today’s episode with a review of Phoenix’s performance at the Olympics last weekend, and the maddening idea that every band from the aughts is now being lumped into the made-up phenomenon known as “indie sleaze.” From there, they move on to the news that the proggy British post-punk band Black Midi has apparently broken up. The guys discuss their brief career and the surprisingly wide influence they have had on other acts.

Then they talk about Wishy, the Indiana-based shoegaze outfit that has emerged as one of 2024’s most hyped young bands. Their debut full-length, Triple Seven, is out today, and Steven loves it while Ian is more reserved in his judgement. After that, they move on to discussion about Ween, who Steven wrote about this week. He wonders whether Ian has a “yay or nay” assessment of the cult duo. In the mailbag, a listener asks about the strangest place the guys have either seen a show, and Steven talks about seeing the ’90s rap group Onyx and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham at two different high schools.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the playful pop of Porter Robinson while Steven stumps for the Georgia rock band Futurebirds.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 202 here