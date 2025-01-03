Indiecast Makes Predictions For 2025

The boys are back! Steven and Ian catch up after the holiday break with a quick Sportscast about college football and the NFL. Then they do their Fantasy Albums Draft for Q1 of 2025 and discussing upcoming records from FKA Twigs, The Weather Station, Ethel Cain, and more. (Also, is it possible that Steven didn’t win the Q4 2024 draft after all?)

From there, they review their predictions for musical happenings in 2024 — how accurate were they at anticipating the most hashable trends of last year? Then they set about making predictions for the new year. Will this be the year that Sky Ferreira’s album finally drops? Let’s guess!

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 220 here