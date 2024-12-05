Since releasing her 2013 debut album Night Time, My Time, new music from Sky Ferreira has been a rarity. Today (December 5), though, she’s dropped a new song: “Leash,” from the soundtrack of the A24 movie Babygirl.

The song boasts Ferreira’s distinct atmospherics atop a bedrock of bold synths. In other words, Ferreira is back.

This is her first new song in over two years, since 2022’s “Don’t Forget.” Months later, in early 2023, Ferreira expressed her frustrations about the status of her career, writing, “Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without being it being dismissed. the thing I actively tried to avoid happens & it somehow gets reversed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to perform & play well.”

Listen to “Leash” above.