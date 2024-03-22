Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode with a very non-indie rock topic — the story about Bruno Mars owing $50 million to a Las Vegas casino. They shoehorn a brief Sportscast about the emerging gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani, lamenting the bad side effects of gambling while also hoping to get some gambling sponsorships for the Fantasy Albums Draft. Speaking of which: Ian is killing Steven once again in the Fantasy Albums Draft, and Steven is thinking about firing his general manager (i.e. himself).

Next the guys review the new album by Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood, which Steven likes more than Ian. They also talk about two other big singer-songwriter albums out today, Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker and Bite Down by Rosali. In the mailbag, a listener asks whether Steven’s neighbors like his patio music, and then another listener asks about Indiecast’s favorite albums to play on airplanes.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album from Bedbug while Steven recommends the comeback record from Restorations and a new archival concert release from Bruce Springsteen.

