Bruno Mars Does NOT Have A $50 Million Debt, As MGM Resorts Denied Viral Reports That He’s Gambling Away His Wealth

Contrary to a wildly viral (and shoddily sourced) report, Bruno Mars is NOT $50 million in debt to MGM Resorts, as confirmed by representatives of the hospitality firm. In a statement issued to media earlier today, MGM denied the speculation that the singer has run up a massive gambling debt, instead praising their partnership and the newly-opened Pinky Ring Lounge at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.

For what feels like the millionth time (today)… Check your sources. Always. The original report comes from an outlet that has only existed about four years and has so far had kind of a dubious record on breaking stories to date. The initial report was presented blind item style, with only an anonymous “well placed Vegas insider” (there are almost as many grammatical errors in that phrase as there are words) as a source.

It’s also important to note that the more outlandish or outrageous a claim appears to be, it’s probably because the outlet wants it to get attention and pickup from other outlets. It’s simply unlikely that anyone — even a world-famous celebrity — would ever have such a big debt (no casino would allow it, for one thing, they’re not a record label) — especially not someone working with the casino group on so many other profitable businesses. A big lie, told often enough, is easier to believe because most rational people will wonder “why would anyone lie about that?” Well, because it’s profitable. There’s going to be a benefit, whether it’s from increased circulation or notoriety or because someone was outright paid to do so.

So, please, please, PLEASE consider these things BEFORE sharing that post with the eye-popping headline. That’s just what they want you to do, and it’s undermining the entire practice of journalism… which is always dangerous, but especially in an election year.