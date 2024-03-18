Adrianne Lenker is now just days away from releasing her latest solo album, Bright Future. Now, though, she has shared what will presumably be the final pre-album single with today’s (March 18) release of “Free Treasure.” Like much of the Big Thief leader’s best work, it’s a tender and intimate song that’s not much more than a gentle guitar and Lenker’s idiosyncratic vocals.

A press release describes the song, “With Mat Davidson on vocal and guitar harmonies, ‘Free Treasure’ takes us home, where we find the best cooking, a warm fire, understanding, and ‘love without measure.’ It is a road-worn traveler’s paradise, full of adventure and whimsy, free to whomever lays it all down. ‘Just when I thought I couldn’t feel more, I feel a little more.'”

The release also notes Lenker is set to perform the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 19.

This new song comes shortly after Lenker surprise-released a six-song collection, with proceeds benefiting the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. She explained, “Everything I think to say feels like it is less than a micro-fraction of the power that is needed to convey the message. I can’t express how sad and angry I am about this ongoing violence towards Palestinians. The killing must stop. The need for a ceasefire is beyond urgent. Permanent Ceasefire Now!”

Listen to “Free Treasure” above.

Bright Future is out 3/22 via 4AD. Find more information here.