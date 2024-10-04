Indiecast Reviews Wild Pink, Geordie Greep, And The Hard Quartet

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode by discussing Ian’s upcoming trip to London, which is quickly interrupted by a quick rant by Steven about the (improving!) state of tour T-shirts. Then the guys commence a conversation about Pitchfork’s recent list of the best albums of the 2020s, and what some notable exclusions and slights say about the changing critical narrative for the decade. After that, they take stock of a big release day for albums and review the latest from Wild Pink, former Black Midi frontman Geordie Greep, and the new supergroup The Hard Quartet fronted by Stephen Malkmus.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the emo band Ceres and Steven reps for the fine indie-heartland rock group Trace Mountains.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 209 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.