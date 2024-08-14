Wild Pink signed with Fire Talk Records earlier this year, and now the John Ross project is prepping its first album for the label. Dulling The Horns is set for release on October 4, and Ross introduced the album last month with “The Fences Of Stonehenge.”

The latest look at the project is the new single “Sprinter Brain,” an uptempo and anthemic rocker that sees Ross getting better at staying grounded.

Ross says of the track, “This song is kind of about learning how to deal with your problems and not catastrophizing. Just trying to be more realistic and objective when times get stressful. It’s one of the faster songs I’ve written in a while and really fun to play live.”

A press release notes the song “takes its name for a band in-joke — about one particularly stressful sprinter van tour that plagued Ross — but cloaks one of the album’s most touching stories as Ross juxtaposes his anxiety against his wife’s solidarity.”

Ross also previously said of the album, “You zoom out, and I’m very fortunate. But Dulling The Horns came from the feeling of figuring out how do you deal with things and move forward and just keep creating.”

Listen to “Sprinter Brain” above.

Dulling The Horns is out 10/4 via Fire Talk. Find more information here.