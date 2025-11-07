Indiecast On The New Waxahatchee/MJ Lenderman Band Snocaps

Steven and Ian open with a review of Ian’s recent run of concerts, including Geese’s Halloween show in San Diego. They also do a Sportscast on the upcoming Packers vs. Eagles game, aka The Indeicast Bowl, and a Newscast on the recent Zohran Mamdani victory in New York City and the surprising reaction from (of all people) Ryan Adams. Then they check in on the Fantasy Album Draft, which is stacked this week with albums from Rosalía, Armand Hammer, Brandi Carlile, Florence + The Machine, and Mavis Staples.

From there, they discuss the new supergroup Snocaps composed of Katie and Allison Crutchfield, MJ Lenderman, and Brad Cook, as well as The 1975 removing a song from one of their albums and a new music project from punk icons Ian MacKaye and Henry Rollins. In the weekly “yay or nay” segment, they discuss The Mountain Goats.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about scrappy rock band Tape Trash and Steven talks about British soft-rock singer-songwriter Westerman.

