Do you know how it feels to be a hater? Infinity Song does. Well, kind of. The collective, composed of siblings Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd, had their song “Haters Anthem” get a healthy boost from TikTok last year. And for good reason.

But despite having an anthem for haters, Infinity Song make quite kind music. Their latest album Metamorphosis dropped in late 2023, with its expanded follow-up, Infinity Song Essentials, arriving earlier this year. An apt title Metamorphosis, puts the group’s transformation on full display. From “Haters Anthem,” which describes a cycle of cynicism, to the title track “Metamorphosis,” a song about gaining self-confidence, Infinity Song is dynamic soft rock songwriting at its best.

The group’s whip-smart lyrics and wistful chords not only caught the attention of a sizable social media following, but their rise-to-fame story sounds like it’s straight out of a movie. After being homeschooled by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, Infinity Song spent their early years performing to large crowds. Back in 2016, a clip of the siblings busking on the street in NYC caught the attention of The Book Of Clarence director Jeymes Samuel, who then forwarded the video to Jay-Z. The rapper then met the group and signed them to RocNation while encouraging them to hold onto their unique sound.

To celebrate the success of Metamorphosis and Infinity Song Essentials, Infinity Song sit down with Uproxx to talk lofty goals, accidentally sleeping at the Pentagon, and fighting fear in our latest Q&A.

What are some words you would use to describe your music?

Comforting, Relatable, Complex yet Accessible, Fun, Cool.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

We want to be remembered alongside the greats. The Jacksons, The Beatles, The Clark Sisters, The Rolling Stones, U2, Coldplay, The Police, Oasis, Destiny’s Child, The Winans, The Hawkins Family, Earth, Wind, and Fire, to name a few. We’re aiming for the highest heights.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Our Dad (John Boyd) is a very important influence on our work. From the way that we produce music, or write songs, down to our entire vocal and musical paradigm, no one has impacted us more.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

The best meal of our lives is pretty tough, but we recently ate dinner family style at Phillipe Chow in NYC, it was one of our best and most meaningful meals of the year.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Kanye West Sunday Service at Spring Studios in Hollywood on 1/26/20.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

It’s different for all of us, but there is a special euphoria when we perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Haha, not a chance.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We turned into a random parking lot after a blowout while on the freeway in Washington DC, and ended up sleeping in the car while waiting for a tow truck. This “random” parking lot happened to be the official parking lot of the Pentagon. Needless to say, the Capitol Police had some questions for us. We did eventually end up in a hotel, but not before one of the most interesting experiences of our lives.