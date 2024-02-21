There are many people who would pay good money to get a glimpse of what Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s home life is like. Well, Bradley Cooper is somebody who’s seen it, and he described the experience as “crazy.”

During a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview with Willie Geist, Cooper explained that he was trying to recruit Beyoncé to star alongside him in A Star Is Born, and he reminisced about a time he visited her at home:

“I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. Yeah, I’m not kidding. And I was freaking… I was so… I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her, it was so crazy. And she was incredible and so was he. And we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she’s one of the greatest people of all time, and then that fell through.

For the record, the bit about Beyoncé nearly being in the movie isn’t news, as it’s mentioned in this 2018 Variety feature. Interestingly, as that piece also notes, the idea for the A Star Is Born remake (the original movie came out in 1937 and was remade in 1976) had been around since the ’90s. At one point, Whitney Houston was apparently considered to star.

Check out Cooper’s full interview above, with the A Star Is Born story starting at about 41 minutes in.