Weezer Cancels Their Broadway Residency Because Of Low Ticket Sales

Perhaps Weezer were too ambitious? The storied alt-rock band, who commanded a massive crowd at Outside Lands Festival this past weekend on the main stage ahead of Post Malone, were set to begin a literal Broadway residency next month at the famed Broadway Theatre. Over the course of five nights between September 13- 18, each evening would have been dedicated to a different installment in their new four-part SZNZ series. But alas, the dream has come to an end according to singer Rivers Cuomo on Weezer’s Discord as reported by Stereogum:

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared your schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Credit to Cuomo who seems to be taking the news in stride. But it is a bit surprising to hear that these five shows have been cancelled. The Broadway Theater has a seated capacity of 1,761, a venue size that Weezer typically has no problem filling up. Perhaps fans thought the band would only be playing these new EPs (two of which haven’t been released yet) instead of the classics? Granted a note in fine print at the bottom of the residency poster says “Each evening will also feature a unique set of Weezer classics.” A residency themed after each of the band’s ubiquitous albums instead might have fared better? Maybe one day we’ll find out.