We’ve been watching the highly anticipated When We Were Young Festival come into fruition recently, and now we’re witnessing the birth of a new alternative-leaning festival: Adjacent Fest in Atlantic City, which was announced today and which is taking place on Memorial Day weekend — May 27 and 28 — next year. Headliners include Blink-182 and Paramore.

Along with those emo legends, there are a ton of notable acts on the roster: Bleachers, Thursday, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Jimmy Eat World, Mannequin Pussy, PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Meet Me At The Altar, Coheed And Cambria, Idles, The Linda Lindas, Wheatus, Surf Curse, Beach Bunny, Waterparks, Knocked Loose, Phantom Planet, The Front Bottoms, and more. Find the full lineup and ticket information on their website.

Blink-182 recently pleased many fans by returning with their original vocalist and guitarist Tom Delonge. So far they’ve released the song “Edging.” About the track, drummer Travis Barker, who also produced it, said, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say, and most importantly how it would sound production-wise in 2022.” Mark Hoppus added, “I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour.”