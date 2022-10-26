A lot of festivals are going on and being announced, and that includes the iVoted Festival, which doesn’t work like the rest. It’s the largest digital concert in history. By submitting proof of your vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 8, you can win entry to 600+ concerts nationwide including Lizzo, The Who, Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews Band, Marcus Mumford, Smashing Pumpkins, Beabadoobee, Post Malone, Noah Cyrus, and more.

Entry will also RSVP you to their election night webcast, which will include even more artists: Billie Eilish, Finneas, Run The Jewels, The Happy Fits, Molly Burch, Rise Against, Jordana, Umphrey’s McGee, Elijah Wolf, 3OH!3, and way more. Find more about the festival lineup and rules here. There are guidelines for those who are under the age of 18 as well and want to attend the online festival.

The website explains further: “In 2020, #iVoted produced the largest digital concert in history, which took place on November 3rd, Election Night. 450+ artists participated, all curated per the data of the top streaming artists in and from key states. Fans RSVP’d to access the stream with a selfie at home or from outside of their polling place or at home with their blank and unmarked ballot.”