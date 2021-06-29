Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner have been collaborating together as Big Red Machine since their 2018 self-titled album, and usually the projects include lots of other guests as well. Rumors have been flying that after her recent work with Aaron Dessner, the one and only Taylor Swift would be a guest on the pair’s next record. Well, all those hopes have been confirmed today, along with plenty other reasons for excitement as Big Red Machine has officially announced their follow up project. How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? will be out on August 27 and the roll-out kicks off today with a song called “Latter Days” featuring Anaïs Mitchell (which Vernon previously debuted live).

Other special guests and contributors include Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Ben Howard, This Is The Kit, Naeem, Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova, and yes, Taylor Swift on not one but two songs. Dessner himself is also the lead vocalist on three of the album’s tracks, which is a first for him.

“This is all music I initially generated and feel emotionally connected to, but it has been very interesting to hear how different people relate to it and how different voices collide with it,” Dessner said of the project. “That’s what makes it special. With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”

Listen to “Latter Days” above and find the How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last art and tracklist below.

1. “Latter Days” Feat. Anaïs Mitchell

2. “Reese”

3. “Phoenix” Feat. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell

4. “Birch” Feat. Taylor Swift

5. “Renegade” Feat. Taylor Swift

6. “The Ghost Of Cincinnati”

7. “Hoping Then”

8. “Mimi” Feat. Ilsey

9. “Easy To Sabotage” Feat. Naeem

10. “Hutch” Feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and Shara Nova (of My Brightest Diamond)

11. “8:22am” Feat. La Force

12. “Magnolia”

13. “June’s A River” Feat. Ben Howard and This Is The Kit

14. “Brycie”

15. “New Auburn” Feat. Anaïs Mitchell

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is out 8/27 via Jagjaguwar/37d03d. Pre-order it here.