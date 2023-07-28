The last time the world received an album from Travis Scott was back in 2018 with the highly anticipated release of his third album Astroworld. The project would go on to receive a Grammy nomination and spawn a Diamond single with the Drake-assisted “Sicko Mode,” among other accolades. Almost four years later, Travis Scott is hoping for the same success with his upcoming fourth album Utopia. It’s a project that’s been four years in the making, but at long last, it will finally be available for fans to stream tonight.

Ahead of its release, Travis Scott took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist for Utopia. The project with 19 songs, including the previously released “KPop” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Just like he did with Astroworld, Travis chose to withhold the features on Utopia, so listeners will have to wait until its release at 12 am EST/9 pm EST to find out the artists that appear on Utopia.

Along with the album’s release comes the arrival of his Circus Maximus film, which you can find out more about here.

You can check out Travis’ post above and view a more legible edition of the tracklist below.

1. “Hyena”

2. “Thank God”

3. “Modern Jam”

4. “My Eyes”

5. “God’s Country”

6. “Sirens”

7. “Meltdown”

8. “Fein”

9. “Delresto (Echoes)”

10. “I Know?”

11. “Topia Twins”

12. “Circus Maximus”

13. “Parasail”

14. “Skitzo”

15. “Lost Forever”

16. “Looove”

17. “KPop” Feat. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

18. “Telekinesis”

19. “Til Further Notice”

Utopia is out 7/28 via Cactus Jack and Interscope Records.