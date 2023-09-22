Zach Bryan is on a roll. Last month, he unveiled his self-titled album, which relentlessly climbed the charts despite his arrest in Oklahoma that caused a stir in his fan base. Now, he’s already back with new material as a pleasant surprise.

Today (September 22), he shared Boys Of Faith, an EP featuring Bon Iver on the title track and Noah Kahan on “Sarah’s Place.” It’s five songs that possess Bryan’s astonishing songwriting that listeners love him for. On “Boys Of Faith,” Bryan and Justin Vernon harmonize somberly, “But you stuck around when I was down / And I’ll owe you all my days / Them boys of faith.”

About being arrested in Oklahoma, he posted a video explaining what happened. “I get too lippy with [the cop], he brings me over to his car, and I just didn’t help my situation at all,” he said. “I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake.”

Stream Boys Of Faith below.

