What Are The Rock Grammy Nominations For 2024?

It was the Recording Academy’s annual time to flex on Friday morning, November 10, as nominees for the 2024 Grammys were announced. The 2024 Grammys are scheduled for February 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena — or Staples Arena to the real ones — in Los Angeles, California.

The 2023 Grammys resulted in Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, and Wet Leg dominating the rock and alternative categories. This year, the categories mirror the triumphant return of Paramore, resiliency of Foo Fighters, resurgence of Boygenius, and more. Even presumed pop girlie Olivia Rodrigo stakes her claim as an actual rock girlie with a nomination for Best Rock Song.

The nomination window for the 2024 Grammys counts material released between October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023. There are 98 categories for the 2024 Grammys, and the rock and alternative nominees can be found below.