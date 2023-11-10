What Are The Rock Grammy Nominations For 2024?

It was the Recording Academy’s annual time to flex on Friday morning, November 10, as nominees for the 2024 Grammys were announced. The 2024 Grammys are scheduled for February 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena — or Staples Arena to the real ones — in Los Angeles, California.
The 2023 Grammys resulted in Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, and Wet Leg dominating the rock and alternative categories. This year, the categories mirror the triumphant return of Paramore, resiliency of Foo Fighters, resurgence of Boygenius, and more. Even presumed pop girlie Olivia Rodrigo stakes her claim as an actual rock girlie with a nomination for Best Rock Song.
The nomination window for the 2024 Grammys counts material released between October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023. There are 98 categories for the 2024 Grammys, and the rock and alternative nominees can be found below.
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters — But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher
Metallica — 72 Seasons
Paramore — This Is Why
Queens Of The Stone Age — In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys — “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas — “More Than A Love Song”
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Metallica — “Lux Æterna”
Best Rock Song
The Rolling Stones — “Angry”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”
Queens Of The Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness”
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed — “Bad Man”
Ghost — “Phantom Of The Opera”
Metallica — “72 Seasons”
Slipknot — “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox — “Jaded”
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays — “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”
Boygenius — “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Paramore — “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys — The Car
Boygenius — The Record
Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz — Cracker Island
PJ Harvey — I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cabra — Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico — Leche De Tigre
Juanes — Vida Contidiana
Natalia Lafourcade — De Todas Las Flores
Fito Páez — EADDA9223
