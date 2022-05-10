Over the weekend, teasers made it seem like Tama Impala and Diana Ross were perhaps making an album together. It turns out that’s only sort-of-but-not-really true: They are appearing on an album together, yes, but that album is the soundtrack to the upcoming Minions: The Rise Of Gru movie, the full tracklist of which has now been revealed.

Their contribution is a collaborative new song called “Turn Up The Sunshine.” The 19-track album mostly consists of covers, but other originals include “Cool” from Verdine White (of Earth, Wind & Fire), RZA’s “Kung Fu Suite,” and Heitor Pereira’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru Score Suite.”

As for the covers, they’re all of songs from the ’70s, coinciding with the movie’s setting. Selections include St. Vincent doing Lipps, Inc’s “Funkytown”; Thundercat doing Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle”; Phoebe Bridgers doing The Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love”; and Brockhampton doing Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging.”

Check out the Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) art and tracklist below.

1. Diana Ross — “Turn Up The Sunshine” Feat. Tame Impala

2. Brittany Howard — “Shining Star” Feat. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire cover)

3. St. Vincent — “Funkytown” (Lipps, Inc. cover)

4. Brockhampton — “Hollywood Swinging” (Kool & The Gang cover)

5. Kali Uchis — “Desafinado” (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto cover)

6. Caroline Polachek — “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

7. Thundercat — “Fly Like An Eagle” (Steve Miller Band cover)

8. Phoebe Bridgers — “Goodbye To Love” (The Carpenters cover)

9. Bleachers — “Instant Karma!” (John Lennon cover)

10. Weyes Blood — “You’re No Good” (Linda Ronstadt cover)

11. Gary Clark Jr. — “Vehicle” (The Ides Of March cover)

12. HER — “Dance To The Music” (Sly & The Family Stone cover)

13. Tierra Whack — “Black Magic Woman” (Santana cover)

14. Verdine White — “Cool”

15. Jackson Wang — “Born To Be Alive” (Patrick Hernandez cover)

16. The Minions — “Cecilia” (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

17. GEM — “Bang Bang” (Nancy Sinatra cover)

18. RZA — “Kung Fu Suite”

19. Heitor Pereira — “Minions: The Rise Of Gru Score Suite”

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 5/20 via Decca.