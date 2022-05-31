Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Are Reportedly Engaged

Bleachers leader and producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff and The Leftovers and Maid actress Margaret Qualley were first rumored to be dating last summer; They were seen kissing in New York City in August. They made their public debut as a couple this past March, when they showed up at the Critics’ Choice Awards together.

Things have apparently progressed significantly since then: People reports that per a source, Antonoff (who is 38 years old) and Qualley (27) are now engaged. Neither Antonoff nor Qualley have confirmed the news and it’s not yet known how or when a proposal went down.

This comes a few days after Qualley was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on the 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The Diamond Pro CEO Mark Fried told Page Six of the ring, “Margaret’s beautiful diamond ring looks to be 4 carats and I’d estimate the value is near $100,000 depending on the quality of the stone. The ring is made of either white gold or platinum and carries a timeless look [and] likely has some unique detailing near the diamond, giving it personal meaning and flair.”

Both Antonoff and Qualley have been busy lately: Antonoff helmed the stacked Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack while Qualley stars alongside Joe Alwyn (who of course dates Antonoff collaborator Taylor Swift) in Stars At Noon, the film that’s the reason Qualley was at Cannes.