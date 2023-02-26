In his second performance on the Saturday Night Live stage tonight, Jack White delivered an intimate performance of “A Tip From You To Me” from his album, Entering Heaven Alive

While on stage, White was dressed to the nines in a black shirt accessorized with suspenders, as he once again, showed off his smooth guitar chops. While this song is a rather slow, stripped-down one, White maintained an electrifying presence.

Between the two albums White released last year — Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive — this song is one of the more emotional in the collection. In an interview with Esquire, White revealed how he found solace in solitude during the creative process for both albums.

“Part of it was me being holed up in Kalamazoo with just acoustic guitar and piano,” White said. “I knew, I’m not going to be writing electric guitar riffs, it’s going to be creating songs from nothing. I’m in a room with no inspiration. I’m not reading the Internet every day. I’m not reading newspapers, watching television—I was just in a room by myself. And pulling out phrases and words, here, to trigger things and writing things down that might lead me down a path.”

You can watch the performance above.