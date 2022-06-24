There is no end in sight to the waves of citizens and artists who are voicing their disdain for the Supreme Court’s partisan decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. And why should there be? Denying abortion and reproductive rights to women in many US states is something that millions of women and families will have to deal with for years to come. The critiques will not be devoid of nuance as we continue to process what the future looks like in light of this, and Jack White just posted a lengthy statement on Instagram directed mainly at former president Donald trump.

“The two party system by proxy puts this clown in a position to pick THREE conservative supreme court justices, THREE,” White said in reference to Trump. “And now these three judges, completely disinterested and unaffected by what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970’s to start all over again fighting for women’s rights.”

His passionate and reasoned statement ended with perhaps the biggest shot fired at Trump: “I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors. ”

Read White’s full statement below.