The NFL made a big deal of the halftime shows for its Thanksgiving games this year: Post Malone played at the Dallas Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Lil Jon did the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; and Jack White performed at the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers contest at Ford Field in Detroit. It turned out White wasn’t alone, even beyond his band: As he performed his White Stripes song “Hello Operator,” fellow Detroit icon Eminem made a surprise appearance, turning the song into a mash-up with “‘Till I Collapse.” Beyond that, White opened with his solo song “That’s How I’m Feeling” and closed with the all-time classic “Seven Nation Army.”

The NFL has the full performance up on YouTube (it can’t be embedded here, so give it a watch here. The two artists, though, have teamed up to give the performance an audio-only release on streaming platforms, with the three-track release being titled Live At Ford Field.

Meanwhile, Uproxx’s Joypocalypse recently observed, “The 2000s garage rock revival was a return to stripped-down rock music. It was a reaction to the more polished, radio-friendly rock music that was popular at the time. The White Stripes had that stripped-down sound and also production-wise, especially on that first album because of the tiny budget, they’re using older gear. It also is coming through in their recordings and their production. Jack White is not shy when it comes to fuzz use, leading to that very raw, fuzzed-out garage rock sound.”