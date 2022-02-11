Indie

Jack White Continues His Very Blue Album Rollout With The ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Mid-2022 is going to be the peak of the year for Jack White fans, as the rocker has a pair of albums dropping in the coming months: Fear Of The Dawn is set for release on April 8, then Entering Heaven Alive is scheduled to be unveiled on July 22. White has been teasing the first LP in recent months and he did more of that today with a brief-but-energetic new video for the rocking “Fear Of The Dawn.”

The self-directed clip is a single stationary shot of White and his band playing the song, stylized in black and white save for the blue accents, which include White’s hair. There’s also some visually noisy and chaotic overlays to give the whole video a grungier feel.

Meanwhile, around the release of Fear Of The Dawn is also when White is set to begin his “The Supply Chain Issues Tour.” The trek will see White travel all around the world between April and August, including multi-night stays in places like Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Paris, and London.

Watch the “Fear Of The Dawn” video above.

Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
×