Mid-2022 is going to be the peak of the year for Jack White fans, as the rocker has a pair of albums dropping in the coming months: Fear Of The Dawn is set for release on April 8, then Entering Heaven Alive is scheduled to be unveiled on July 22. White has been teasing the first LP in recent months and he did more of that today with a brief-but-energetic new video for the rocking “Fear Of The Dawn.”

The self-directed clip is a single stationary shot of White and his band playing the song, stylized in black and white save for the blue accents, which include White’s hair. There’s also some visually noisy and chaotic overlays to give the whole video a grungier feel.

Meanwhile, around the release of Fear Of The Dawn is also when White is set to begin his “The Supply Chain Issues Tour.” The trek will see White travel all around the world between April and August, including multi-night stays in places like Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Paris, and London.

Watch the “Fear Of The Dawn” video above.

Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.