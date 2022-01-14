Jack White made a real splash towards the end of 2021. After debuting his new blue hair, he dropped “Taking Me Back,” his first solo single since 2018. Not long after that, he revealed that 2022 will bring a pair of new White albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. The latter is out first on April 8, and today, he has offered another preview of it with his first 2022 single, “Love Is Selfish.”

While some of White’s recent material has been of the hard-rocking variety, “Love Is Selfish” is in softer territory, a space where White has also done well over the years. The gentle song is mostly just guitar and vocals, and the new video for the track, which White directed himself, is similarly simple, as it’s mostly footage of White performing the song in an empty American Legion hall, albeit with some cinematic shots and pleasing use of color throughout.

The release of Fear Of The Dawn will also mark the beginning of White’s “The Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which runs from April to August.

Watch the “Love Is Selfish” video above.

Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.