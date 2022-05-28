The Uvalde school shooting earlier this week was the latest tragedy in what is an unnecessarily long list of mass shootings in the United States. Even worse, the incident left 19 children in addition to two adults dead in what was truly a senseless crime. People from the music world have shared their condolences about the incident and some even took a moment to call for increased gun control. In a tweet, Taylor Swift said she was “filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.” Olivia Rodrigo said that she was “heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Now, Jack White is chiming in with his own thoughts and he didn’t hold back in a lengthy message he shared on Instagram. “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted,” he wrote. “Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their ‘side’ instead of looking at the issue.”

He continued, “Exhausted with people whining about their ‘freedom’ being more important than rules that help save lives. Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on the poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed? So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from serious harm?”

White’s message comes after he was announced as one of the headliners for the 2022 Music Midtown Festival alongside My Chemical Romance and Future.

You can read White’s full message in the post above.