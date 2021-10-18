Jack White has been full of surprises lately. In April, White, who is famously old-fashioned, decided to get into NFTs. Then, this summer, he went ahead and unveiled his new blue-hair look. Now, White’s latest unexpected move is his first solo single since 2018, called “Taking Me Back.”

The guitar-driven rocker is right in White’s usual wheelhouse, although not his technological one, as it debuted in a new Call Of Duty: Vanguard trailer. White recorded the song at his Third Man Studios in Nashville, and impressively, instead of making use of a band, he recorded all the vocals and instruments himself.

For those who might prefer a softer version of the song, White has provided one: He also released “Taking Me Back (Gently),” which has stripped back instrumentation and a jaunty rhythm.

Meanwhile, when White offered the first look at his blue hair in July, it was less about his dyed locks and more about his new website to showcase his art and design work. The About page of the site notes that White is “an interdisciplinary artist, equally as conversant in sculpture and upholstery as he is in music and songwriting.”

Listen to “Taking Me Back” and “Taking Me Back (Gently)” above, and watch the Call Of Duty: Vanguard trailer below.