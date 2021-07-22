James Blake is having a big day: the Grammy-winning electronic musician has announced a fifth studio full-length, Friends That Break Your Heart, coming in September via Republic Records and featuring guest spots from SZA, JID, Swavay, and Monica Martin. In addition, Blake has shared a ruminative lead single, “Say What You Will,” an accompanying music video co-starring Finneas, and a run of fall tour dates.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said of the new song in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Peep the album artwork and tracklist below, as well as Blake’s upcoming tour dates.

1. Famous Last Words”

2. Life Is Not The Same”

3. Coming Back” Feat. SZA

4. Funeral”

5. Frozen” Feat. JID and SwaVay

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine”

7. Foot Forward”

8. Show Me” Feat. Monica Martin

9. Say What You Will”

10. Lost Angel Nights”

11. Friends That Break Your Heart”

12. If I’m Insecure”

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting 7/30 at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets here.

Friends That Will Break Your Heart is out 9/10 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.