James Blake is having a big day: the Grammy-winning electronic musician has announced a fifth studio full-length, Friends That Break Your Heart, coming in September via Republic Records and featuring guest spots from SZA, JID, Swavay, and Monica Martin. In addition, Blake has shared a ruminative lead single, “Say What You Will,” an accompanying music video co-starring Finneas, and a run of fall tour dates.
“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said of the new song in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”
Peep the album artwork and tracklist below, as well as Blake’s upcoming tour dates.
1. Famous Last Words”
2. Life Is Not The Same”
3. Coming Back” Feat. SZA
4. Funeral”
5. Frozen” Feat. JID and SwaVay
6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine”
7. Foot Forward”
8. Show Me” Feat. Monica Martin
9. Say What You Will”
10. Lost Angel Nights”
11. Friends That Break Your Heart”
12. If I’m Insecure”
09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre
10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/06 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting 7/30 at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets here.
Friends That Will Break Your Heart is out 9/10 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.