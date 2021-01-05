SZA Confirms Her New Album And Waves Away Her 2018 Grammy Controversy

SZA would be working at Nike if she wasn’t an R&B star. Oh, and she has an album coming out soon, as confirmed in a feature in Cosmopolitan that published today. Speaking with Julee Wilson, SZA confirms that the long-awaited project is on the way, saying, “This album is going to be the sh*t that made me feel something in my…here and in here. That’s what’s going to go on the album. I’m making all different types of sh*t every day from different places in my spirit.”

She also addresses the 2018 Best New Artist Grammy controversy that saw her lose to an artist who didn’t seem to qualify in Alessia Cara, writing off the moment by joking that she never dreamed of winning awards for music in the first place. “I’m just a girl from the ’burbs,” she explains. ” I never had dreams of being nominated for a Grammy. I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f*cking business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some sh*t in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it’s not a heavy burden. Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago—it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?”

Read the full profile here.