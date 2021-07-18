The music world is less than two weeks from the release of Billie Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. Since announcing it in May, Eilish has kept her fans happy, dropping five singles: “My Future,”Lost Cause,” “Your Power,” “Therefore I Am,” and “NDA.” Now, the singer returns with a new acoustic performance with Finneas

Eilish and her brother, who doubles as her frequent collaborator, shared a stripped-down performance of “Your Power.” In the video, the two sit next to each other while Eilish elegantly sings the track’s lyrics, with Finneas providing supporting vocals as he strums away at the guitar.

The video comes after the singer admitted to always thinking about her past words. “I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing,” she said to Vogue Australia. “The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”

Prior to that, Eilish shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos from her “NDA” video shoot, in which viewers can see her mom nervously watch her shoot dangerous scenes for the video, which resulted in the singer receiving a few bruises.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.